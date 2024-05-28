Karen Read murder trial enters 5th week with ATF agent back on the stand

The Karen Read murder trial will enter its fifth week of testimony Tuesday.

Read is accused of killing her Boston Police officer boyfriend John O’Keefe.

Brian Higgins, one of the men the defense claims is involved in a cover-up of O’Keefe’s death, is expected to take the stand once again.

Higgins is an ATF agent who was at 34 Fairview Road in Canton in the hours before and after O’Keefe’s body was found.

The defense has long suggested he and others are part of a cover-up to frame Read.

During his testimony Friday, we learned he and Read exchanged flirtatious text messages but they stopped communicating immediately after O’Keefe’s death.

Higgins testified, “the defendant responded ‘You’re hot’.”

“I responded ‘the feeling is mutual’.”

Higgins also said Read kissed him outside of O’Keefe’s house, “as we were walking out defendant planted a kiss on me…not like a friend.”

Brian Higgins went to 34 Fairview Rd. after being at the Waterfall bar with O’Keefe and Read.

He testified that he didn’t see O’Keefe’s body on the front lawn when he left sometime before 1 a.m.

And he was questioned by the defense as to why he went straight to the Canton Police station in a blizzard after leaving the Alberts.

He said it was to move vehicles.

During the trial Friday, the prosecution suggested Karen Read had moved on from John O’Keefe, but the defense suggested Higgins felt snubbed by Read.

“I’m not proud of these text messages, but I take responsibility at the same time,” said Higgins. “John was a friend.”

Higgins’s phone records also show a call from him to Brian Albert, with the defense accusing Higgins of destroying his phone.

Tuesday will be the only day of testimony in the trial this week.

