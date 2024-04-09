Karen Read case back in court for hearing ahead of start of murder trial

The Karen Read murder case returns to court Tuesday afternoon for a motion hearing ahead of her trial, which is slated to get underway next week.

Boston 25 News will stream the hearing live beginning at 2 p.m.

Read, of Mansfield, is charged with second-degree murder in the death of Boston Police Officer John O’Keefe, in Canton. She’s accused of running over him in reverse and leaving him to die in a January 2022 snowstorm.

It’s not clear if Read herself will make an appearance inside Norfolk Superior Court but Judge Beverly Cannone is expected to consider a Boston Globe request to unseal a previous motion from the defense to dismiss the murder case.

In late March, Cannone denied a motion to dismiss Read’s second-degree murder indictment, effectively squashing her hope of avoiding a trial.

Just last week, Cannone ordered a 200-foot buffer zone around the courthouse while the high-profile case plays out during the trial.

Read’s lawyers claim she is being framed in a massive cover-up, and that feds have been investigating the probe into O’Keefe’s death.

Read’s trial begins on April 16.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

