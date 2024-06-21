Karen Read Called Boyfriend 53 Times Before His Death

Voicemails left by college professor Karen Read for her boyfriend the night he was murdered were the focus on Friday in court. Read says she believed Boston cop John O'Keefe to be at a party while she waited for him to come home. The 44-year-old murder defendant made 53 calls to O'Keefe's cell phone between 12:37 a.m. and 6:08 a.m. In one voicemail, she accused him of cheating on her. Read's supporters claim she is being framed and that O'Keefe was killed in a fight inside the house.

