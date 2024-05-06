Karen McDougal Appears To Address Trump Trial With Not-So-Subtle Book Choice

Former Playboy model Karen McDougal appeared to comment on Donald Trump’s ongoing hush money trial with a post on X, formerly Twitter.

McDougal shared a photograph of what appeared to be her legs inside a bubble-filled bathtub alongside a glass of red wine, a lit candle and a copy of Ronan Farrow’s 2019 book “Catch and Kill.”

“#Reflecting,” she captioned the image.

Presumptive GOP presidential nominee Trump is currently on trial in New York for allegedly falsifying business documents to cover up a payment made to porn actor Stormy Daniels during the 2016 election. The money was in exchange for Daniels’ silence over their earlier alleged affair.

McDougal has said she had a monthslong affair with Trump from 2006 to 2007. Trump married his third wife, Melania Trump, in 2004. Trump has denied a relationship with McDougal. But the National Enquirer’s parent company, American Media Inc., has previously confirmed it paid McDougal $150,000 for the exclusive rights to her and Trump’s alleged romance as part of its “catch and kill” scheme to nix potentially damaging stories about Trump from coming out during his 2016 presidential run.

Former Enquirer publisher David Pecker testified about the payment to McDougal, which is not part of the criminal case against Trump, during the first week of Trump’s trial.

McDougal’s choice of bath-time reading was pertinent.

Farrow’s book exposed how high-profile public figures and organizations tried to cover up damaging stories. It included details on the Enquirer’s alleged destruction of sensitive documents about Trump before the 2016 election.

McDougal similarly appeared to shade Trump in April of last year when he was first indicted in the case. “I’ve been out and about enjoying Gods country ... I hope I didn’t miss anything,” she posted on X.

I’ve been out and about enjoying Gods country... I hope I didn’t miss anything 😊#Godscountrypic.twitter.com/I8VeYHAiO2 — Karen McDougal (@karenmcdougal98) April 5, 2023

