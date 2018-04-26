Karen Gillan Volunteers To Direct An All-Female Marvel Movie

She may have gotten her start on the BBC series “Doctor Who” in 2010 as the title character’s beloved, fan-favorite companion Amy Pond, but Karen Gillan’s evolved since then. Eight years later, she’s a bona fide action antihero.

After appearing in both “Guardians of the Galaxy” movies as the blue, bald-headed Nebula, the adopted sister of Gamora (Zoe Saldana) and daughter of evil warlord Thanos (Josh Brolin), Gillan registers to fans these days as the villain with a heart. Now, she’s got a “significant role” in “Avengers: Infinity War,” the Marvel movie predicted to make over $200 million this weekend.

The ensemble film features 60-plus characters from the Marvel universe, including Iron Man (Robert Downey Jr.), Thor (Chris Hemsworth), Black Widow (Scarlett Johansson), The Hulk (Mark Ruffalo), Black Panther (Chadwick Boseman), Captain America (Chris Evans), Scarlet Witch (Elizabeth Olsen), Spider-Man (Tom Holland), Loki (Tom Hiddleston) and Star-Lord (Chris Pratt). As you might expect, there’s a whole lot of men in that lineup, but ― if the rumors are true ― a women-only Marvel film could be on the horizon.

In fact, the 30-year-old Gillan said she’d volunteer to direct the all-female project if the studio moves ahead with the idea.

“OK, I’ll do it,” she told HuffPost at the Tribeca Film Festival last week, where she was promoting her directorial debut, “The Party’s Just Beginning.” Gillan doesn’t see any reason why a film featuring the many formidable women of the universe couldn’t be a possibility.

“Absolutely,” she said. “I know all of the Marvel actresses talk about it and we’re all for it. I don’t know whether it will happen or not, but everybody’s really up for it.”

Outside of her action persona, Gillan is hoping her latest indie movie opens a few new doors for her in terms of writing and directing. It takes on a darker coming-of-age tale revolving around a 20-something woman who turns to sex and alcohol to ease the pain of losing her best friend to suicide. In a sit-down interview at the Roxy Hotel in New York, the actress and filmmaker spoke in-depth about “The Party’s Just Beginning,” her blossoming career and Nebula’s “Avengers” role.

You’ve had a really busy past few years.

I know! It’s been incredibly exciting. Everything seems to be happening all at once.

“The Party’s Just Beginning” is a passion project of yours, about your hometown of Inverness in the Scottish Highlands, which you’ve been working on for the past six years. What struck me, though, is how in tune the film is to very current topics of discussion in your industry, whether it be depression, suicide, gender identity, connectivity…

There’s a lot of stuff in there that really wasn’t being discussed when I wrote it and now it just seems to be discussed so much more. But that just makes me happy that it’s at the forefront of people’s minds ― these conversations ― because obviously they are issues that should be talked about.

When did you discover the statistic about the alarming rate of suicide in Inverness, and how did you want to go about addressing it?

I remember reading about that eight years ago roughly, and it was something that just always stuck with me. It struck me as so strange because I grew up there and it’s so idyllic and beautiful. It was just a contradiction to me. I was like, how is this possible to have this dark statistic looming over us? And then a couple of years after that I wanted to write my own screenplay, as I felt involved in telling other people’s stories so much as an actress that I really wanted to tell one of my own. And this just felt like the most natural thing to do, because it was something I felt was so strange and it hadn’t left my mind.