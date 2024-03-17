Karen Cyson: Life is full of choices

We all probably remember what life was like four years ago. President Trump had fired the entire National Security Council's global health pandemic response team in 2018 and in February 2020, was referring to the coronavirus as the "Democrat's new hoax." Thousands were dying and by summer Trump was calling the pandemic "kung flu" and the "Chinese virus." Tens of thousands died and by autumn, when it was time to vote, many of us chose to vote by mail. It was safer and safety, and, quite frankly, not dying, was my goal.

Now, in March 2024, two vaccines and six boosters later, it felt safe to vote in person. I've rarely missed a voting opportunity. Voting is a right and a responsibility. And while my polling place has moved around in the decades I've lived in St. Cloud, from Garfield School to the park building at Eastman Park (Lake George) to the new public library and now the new City Hall (old Tech), the one thing that has remained consistent is the visual cue that "this is the polling place": the American flag flying outside the entrance to polling location.

This isn't done as decoration; it's a state of Minnesota statute: 204c.08 subd 1C Display of Flag: Upon their arrival at the polling place on the day of the election, the election judges shall cause the national flag to be displayed on a suitable staff at the entrance to the polling place.

The statute goes on to require that the flag fly the entire time the polls are open and further states that none of the judges be paid if this is not done.

On March 5, I drove over to city hall to vote after dinner. It was dark by then, but I was confident I could find the polling location. I'd just look for the flag. With a building the size of a city block and with multiple entrances, surely this would be easy to identify.

First, I checked the east side of the building, the side facing Eastman Park. Yes, there was a display flag, but it wasn't at a door and all of the doors were dark. No flags or open doors on the south or north sides either. Finally, on the west side, I found an open door. The lights were on, but there was no flag on display. I parked and went in anyway, figuring I'd wander around until I found the polling place.

A sign inside the door directed me to the polling spot. Across the foyer, up the stairs, down the hall, around the corner, down another hall and ... ta DAH ... there was the flag outside the room designated for voting.

OK, yes, the flag was technically "at the entrance to the polling place," but seriously? In nearly 50 years of voting, I have always found the flag outside the building, not at the end of a maze.

One might think that with a new polling location for the neighborhood in a newly remodeled building, an effort would be made to allow voters to easily identify the building entrance to be used by voters.

It could be as simple as, well, putting a flag outside the correct door. But, no.

A choice was made to loosely interpret the spirit of the law rather than follow what voters expect to find.

I spoke to the election judges and found that they had received multiple comments throughout the day concerning the flag placement. I spoke to the man responsible for the flag placement and was told that the flag was definitely at the polling place entrance and he saw no reason to change his choice. He also told me that he'd placed a flag inside the building door. I did spot that flag upon leaving, but it was not visible from the exterior of the building.

I also, as I drove from the parking lot, saw a small white sign, the kind used for garage sales and by shady roofing replacement contractors, that read "voting," but as it was dark outside this was not readily visible.

The following day I phoned the office of the Minnesota Secretary of State to determine their interpretation of the flag placement statute. I was told that while the St. Cloud City Hall placement followed the letter of the law, as the law does not specifically state "outside the building," the placement does not follow the spirit of the law, common interpretation, or voter expectations.

Life is full of choices. One can choose to vote or not vote. One can choose to support certain candidates or causes.

One can choose to place a flag outside to enable voters seeking a polling place at a new-to-them location. One can choose to listen to the election judges and the voters throughout the day who repeatedly say that people expect the flag outside the building. Or one can go full-blown Frank Sinatra ("I did it Myyyyyy Waaaaay") and place the flag indoors and at the end of a trek and then double-down and say: "It IS at the entrance to the polling place" and be factually correct.

Or, best-case scenario, one could leave one's post at the polling location, go down the hall, around the corner, down another hall, down the stairs, across the foyer, pick up the flag standard, open the door, and place the flag outside to readily identify the polling place and aid voters who wish to fulfill their civic duty.

Life is full of choices.

— Times Writers Group member Karen Cyson is a child-care provider in Stearns County and the coordinator for Central Minnesota Mensa. Her column is published the third Sunday of the month.

This article originally appeared on St. Cloud Times: Karen Cyson: Life is full of choices