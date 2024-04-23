Karen, 5-Year-Old Ostrich, Dies At Topeka Zoo After Swallowing Keys

An ostrich named Karen died last week at the Topeka Zoo after accidentally grabbing and eating the keys of a staff member, the organization said.

Karen, a 5-year-old ostrich, was described as a “vibrant and beloved” animal known for her “water loving habits” after coming to the zoo in March 2023. Official said she loved swimming in the pool, playing in sprinklers, “and, best of all, being our ‘dancing queen.’”

“Zoo guests and staff alike formed deep connections with her, captivated by her playful antics,” the zoo wrote on social media.

Officials said Karen reached out of her exhibit last week to grab the keys before immediately swallowing them. Staff members quickly consulted with experts to see if they could remove the keys in a surgical or non-surgical means, but the efforts failed and Karen had to be euthanized on Thursday.

“We are devastated by the loss of Karen,” Fawn Moser, the interim director of the zoo, said in a statement. “She was not just an animal; she was a beloved member of our community. Our thoughts are with our dedicated animal care team, who formed deep bonds with Karen during her time with us.”

Officials said the episode was a “solemn reminder of the importance of vigilance and care in maintaining the safety of our animal inhabitants,” adding it had conducted an investigation into the matter and would review and enhance its safety protocols for animals.

“The Topeka Zoo extends its deepest gratitude to the community for their outpouring of support during this difficult time,” officials said.

The Associated Press notes the zoo is home to more than 300 animals across 35 acres.

