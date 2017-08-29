    The Kardashians step up to the plate and contribute to Hurricane Harvey relief efforts

    Martha Tesema
    View photos

    As flooding continues to devastate Houston and surrounding areas, celebrities are joining Kevin Hart and his Hurricane Harvey Challenge to contribute to relief efforts in Texas. The latest famous famous to join the cause is the Kardashian and Jenner clan. 

    In direct response to Hart's challenge, multiple members of the family announced that they would be donating $500,000 to American Red Cross and Salvation Army. 

    SEE ALSO: Drake, Kevin Hart, Beyoncé, and more are supporting those effected by Hurricane Harvey in different ways

    Kourtney and Kendall have yet to comment on the family donation. 

    Since hitting land on Friday, Harvey, which is now a tropical storm, has flooded Texas with over 19 trillion gallons of water, hitting the state with devastating flooding and claiming the lives of at least nine people

    You can find out how you can help contribute to relief efforts here

    WATCH: Hurricane Harvey is the strongest hurricane to hit the US in 12 years

    View photos
    Https%3a%2f%2fvdist.aws.mashable.com%2fcms%2f2017%2f8%2fc5b91067 f750 0f37%2fthumb%2f00001