The Kardashians step up to the plate and contribute to Hurricane Harvey relief efforts

As flooding continues to devastate Houston and surrounding areas, celebrities are joining Kevin Hart and his Hurricane Harvey Challenge to contribute to relief efforts in Texas. The latest famous famous to join the cause is the Kardashian and Jenner clan.

In direct response to Hart's challenge, multiple members of the family announced that they would be donating $500,000 to American Red Cross and Salvation Army.

Houston we are praying for you! My mom, sisters & I will be donating $500,000 to @redcross and @salvationarmyus today #HoustonStrong — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) August 29, 2017

My sisters, mom and I accept your challenge Kev! We will be donating $500 thousand to @redcross and @salvationarmyus today #HoustonStrong https://t.co/f8iurk8dNX — Khloé (@khloekardashian) August 29, 2017

Kourtney and Kendall have yet to comment on the family donation.

Since hitting land on Friday, Harvey, which is now a tropical storm, has flooded Texas with over 19 trillion gallons of water, hitting the state with devastating flooding and claiming the lives of at least nine people.

You can find out how you can help contribute to relief efforts here.