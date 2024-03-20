Karaoke inventor Shigeichi Negishi dead at 100
Shigeichi Negishi, the visionary behind the first karaoke prototype, has died at the age of 100.
Key points:
Negishi, a Tokyo-based entrepreneur, died on Jan.26 from natural causes, his family confirmed with the Wall Street Journal last week.
His 1967 invention, the “Sparko Box" machine, is widely recognized as a key catalyst for Japan's karaoke craze.
Despite initial public skepticism, his creation became a cultural phenomenon in Japan and later spread globally.
The details:
Inspired by a radio singalong program, Negishi assembled the Sparko Box using a car stereo, a tape deck and a microphone.
The Sparko Box quickly gained popularity in bars, restaurants and homes across Japan. Negishi sold thousands of the device but chose to leave the market in the 1970s.
"Karaoke," which means "empty orchestra," paved the way for later innovations, shaping the modern karaoke machines we know today. Negishi's daughter, Atsumi Takano, recalls her father's pride in seeing karaoke become a global phenomenon.
Negishi never patented his invention, citing complexities in Japan's patenting process at the time.
Musician Daisuke Inoue, who created the 8 Juke machine, is recognized for helping commercialize the karaoke, as per CNN.
