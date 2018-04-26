The Kanye West And Donald Trump Lovefest Becomes 2018's Funniest Meme

Rapper Kanye West and President Donald Trump enjoyed a much-publicized moment on Twitter Wednesday.
West’s series of pro-Trump tweets attracted the attention of POTUS himself, and it predictably sent the social media platform into a meltdown. Many users, including movie stars Jordan Peele and Samuel L. Jackson, poked fun at the interaction.
One tweeter suggested that this West “gotta be a clone” of the rapper who in 2005 slammed former President George W. Bush for not caring about black people after Hurricane Katrina.
Another warned that West ― who on Tuesday teased a presidential run in 2024 ― was now using Twitter “exactly how Trump did during the 2016 election. Erratic, outrageous and often confusing bursts of tweets that drive the national discourse.”
Trump last 24 hours...— Tony Posnanski (@tonyposnanski) April 26, 2018
Kanye- “Very Cool”
Kim Jong Un- “Honorable”
Dr. Ronny Jackson- “Good Man”
James Shaw Jr.- Nothing
*Gets inspired— Jordan Peele (@JordanPeele) April 25, 2018
*Starts writing ‘Get Out 2’ https://t.co/zqOW6Xxx9v
So, they’re streaming music in The Sunken Place?? That’s got Be where the audience @kanyewest is courting is gonna buy that new release!#shallwesavehim#hedon’twannabesaved— Samuel L. Jackson (@SamuelLJackson) April 26, 2018
LEAKED: Kanye's text convo with Kim pic.twitter.com/y1vdOQjvws— The Opposition (@TheOpposition) April 25, 2018
Bound 3 pic.twitter.com/6XyP7ecyZM— The Daily Show (@TheDailyShow) April 26, 2018
Kanye West and Donald Trump are having a bro-fest. Look out for their new album. #LSSCpic.twitter.com/aJuLlF6Qvi— The Late Show (@colbertlateshow) April 26, 2018
this is getting out of hand pic.twitter.com/yUojwGOyiY— eric turtle (@dubstep4dads) April 25, 2018
"Hi I'd like to speak to Kris Jenner please. Yes, it's an emergency." pic.twitter.com/FezKACvea0— Zara Rahim (@zara915) April 25, 2018
Fox News: athletes and celebrities shouldn’t comment on politics— Sanch (@imJSanch) April 25, 2018
*Kanye supports Trump*
Fox News: pic.twitter.com/CMKHMJ9Uke
We are an alt dimension where Kanye is a trump supporter: a conspiracy thread— lil jody jetski (@ka5sh) April 25, 2018
I had this crazy dream my favorite artist who was known for being progressive endorsed Trump. Whew. That was scary pic.twitter.com/5xOSIrTtWy— Sanch (@imJSanch) April 26, 2018
Kanye is using Twitter exactly how Trump did during the 2016 election:— jordan (@JordanUhl) April 25, 2018
Erratic, outrageous and often confusing bursts of Tweets that drive the national discourse.
Waiting for the Kanye brain meme that starts off with “George Bush doesn’t care about black people” and ends with galaxy brain “but Donald Trump does”— Savvy Tweeter (@rtyson82) April 25, 2018
Marvel: 'Infinity War is the most ambitious crossover event in history'— Nicholas D. Dyer (@nicholasddyer) April 25, 2018
Me: https://t.co/i9TX0P2WTX
kris jenner, never removing her sunglasses, walks into a bank, where she is greeted by a nervous-looking employee. he walks her through the vault to her safety deposit box. “Thank you, you can leave now,” she tells him. she opens the box, and pulls out an envelope labeled “KANYE"— aleksander chan (@aleksnotalex) April 25, 2018
Kris Jenner sprinting over to unplug Kanye's wifi: pic.twitter.com/D6gpJndHxm— Sam Stryker (@sbstryker) April 25, 2018
gonna be wild when yeezy season 6 includes distressed MAGA caps— nathan zed (@NathanZed) April 25, 2018
Same Kanye that said George Bush doesn’t care about black people rocking with Donald Trump this gotta be a clone— Arsenal Morisummer (@BasedChasen) April 25, 2018
Aaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaahhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhh https://t.co/WNOoA4JvnI— God (@TheTweetOfGod) April 25, 2018
Kanye is basically Trump if his wife liked him.— Jesse McLaren (@McJesse) April 26, 2018
To return the favor, Donald just posted this photo of himself wearing a yeezy jacket pic.twitter.com/DNMipTNyNW— az (@zieg) April 25, 2018
2020 election is going to be Trump/Kanye vs Bernie/Cardi B and I just want to vomit bees— Naomi (@nayhomes) April 25, 2018
taylor if you wanna have the last laugh NOWS the time to come out against the nazis I guess— laia. (@geometricsleep) April 25, 2018
I miss the old Kanye— David Gardner (@byDavidGardner) April 25, 2018
Straight from the go Kanye
Didn't create unnecessary and harmful controversy so that he could sell more records when he was already going to sell plenty Kanye
I used to love Kanye
I used to love Kanye
WHO'S KANYE WEST pic.twitter.com/kPzrz6lbze— Dave Itzkoff (@ditzkoff) April 25, 2018
Kanye West, 2005: George Bush doesn’t care about black people.— Palmer Report (@PalmerReport) April 25, 2018
Kanye West, 2018: I don’t care that Donald Trump doesn’t care about black people.
