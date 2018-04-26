The Kanye West And Donald Trump Lovefest Becomes 2018's Funniest Meme

Rapper Kanye West and President Donald Trump enjoyed a much-publicized moment on Twitter Wednesday.

West’s series of pro-Trump tweets attracted the attention of POTUS himself, and it predictably sent the social media platform into a meltdown. Many users, including movie stars Jordan Peele and Samuel L. Jackson, poked fun at the interaction.

One tweeter suggested that this West “gotta be a clone” of the rapper who in 2005 slammed former President George W. Bush for not caring about black people after Hurricane Katrina.

Another warned that West ― who on Tuesday teased a presidential run in 2024 ― was now using Twitter “exactly how Trump did during the 2016 election. Erratic, outrageous and often confusing bursts of tweets that drive the national discourse.”

Trump last 24 hours...



Kanye- “Very Cool”



Kim Jong Un- “Honorable”



Dr. Ronny Jackson- “Good Man”



James Shaw Jr.- Nothing — Tony Posnanski (@tonyposnanski) April 26, 2018

*Gets inspired

*Starts writing ‘Get Out 2’ https://t.co/zqOW6Xxx9v — Jordan Peele (@JordanPeele) April 25, 2018

So, they’re streaming music in The Sunken Place?? That’s got Be where the audience @kanyewest is courting is gonna buy that new release!#shallwesavehim#hedon’twannabesaved — Samuel L. Jackson (@SamuelLJackson) April 26, 2018

LEAKED: Kanye's text convo with Kim pic.twitter.com/y1vdOQjvws — The Opposition (@TheOpposition) April 25, 2018

Bound 3 pic.twitter.com/6XyP7ecyZM — The Daily Show (@TheDailyShow) April 26, 2018

Kanye West and Donald Trump are having a bro-fest. Look out for their new album. #LSSCpic.twitter.com/aJuLlF6Qvi — The Late Show (@colbertlateshow) April 26, 2018

this is getting out of hand pic.twitter.com/yUojwGOyiY — eric turtle (@dubstep4dads) April 25, 2018

"Hi I'd like to speak to Kris Jenner please. Yes, it's an emergency." pic.twitter.com/FezKACvea0 — Zara Rahim (@zara915) April 25, 2018

Fox News: athletes and celebrities shouldn’t comment on politics



*Kanye supports Trump*



Fox News: pic.twitter.com/CMKHMJ9Uke — Sanch (@imJSanch) April 25, 2018

We are an alt dimension where Kanye is a trump supporter: a conspiracy thread — lil jody jetski (@ka5sh) April 25, 2018

I had this crazy dream my favorite artist who was known for being progressive endorsed Trump. Whew. That was scary pic.twitter.com/5xOSIrTtWy — Sanch (@imJSanch) April 26, 2018

Kanye is using Twitter exactly how Trump did during the 2016 election:



Erratic, outrageous and often confusing bursts of Tweets that drive the national discourse. — jordan (@JordanUhl) April 25, 2018

Waiting for the Kanye brain meme that starts off with “George Bush doesn’t care about black people” and ends with galaxy brain “but Donald Trump does” — Savvy Tweeter (@rtyson82) April 25, 2018

Marvel: 'Infinity War is the most ambitious crossover event in history'



Me: https://t.co/i9TX0P2WTX — Nicholas D. Dyer (@nicholasddyer) April 25, 2018

kris jenner, never removing her sunglasses, walks into a bank, where she is greeted by a nervous-looking employee. he walks her through the vault to her safety deposit box. “Thank you, you can leave now,” she tells him. she opens the box, and pulls out an envelope labeled “KANYE" — aleksander chan (@aleksnotalex) April 25, 2018

Kris Jenner sprinting over to unplug Kanye's wifi: pic.twitter.com/D6gpJndHxm — Sam Stryker (@sbstryker) April 25, 2018

gonna be wild when yeezy season 6 includes distressed MAGA caps — nathan zed (@NathanZed) April 25, 2018

Same Kanye that said George Bush doesn’t care about black people rocking with Donald Trump this gotta be a clone — Arsenal Morisummer (@BasedChasen) April 25, 2018

Kanye is basically Trump if his wife liked him. — Jesse McLaren (@McJesse) April 26, 2018

To return the favor, Donald just posted this photo of himself wearing a yeezy jacket pic.twitter.com/DNMipTNyNW — az (@zieg) April 25, 2018