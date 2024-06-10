Kansas zoo evacuated amid attempted bear escape

June 10 (UPI) -- A Kansas zoo was temporarily evacuated when a Syrian brown bear "apparently decided zoo life had become unbearable" and attempted to tunnel out of her enclosure.

The City of Independence said in a Facebook post that visitors were ushered out of the Ralph Mitchell Zoo when the bear, one of three sisters in the enclosure, attempted her unsuccessful escape on Sunday.

"While the bear never made it out of the enclosure confines, she did manage to dig under the viewing platform and slip barely out of sight of staff for very brief period of time," the post said. "Staff quickly responded to the situation, coaxed the bear back into the security of her pen and are taking steps to reinforce the enclosure to eliminate any chance of a future breakout."

Officials wrote the incident was resolved within 10 minutes and the Independence Police Department was notified.

"Safety of our visitors is always our number one priority, followed by the well-being of our animals, so I am very thankful for the quick actions of the zoo staff and responding officers to avert danger," Independence City Manager Kelly Passauer said.

The three bears will be kept off-exhibit for a few days while zookeepers work on reinforcing the enclosure, the post said.

"Thanks to everyone for bearing with us through this situation," the zoo said on Facebook.