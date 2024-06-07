Kansas Turnpike Authority addresses questions about customer privacy concerns

The Kansas Turnpike Authority never sells customer information, a spokeswoman for that entity says.

Though the KTA acquires "vehicle registration information based upon license plates," it shares customer account information only in response to court orders, legal subpoenas or warrants, The Capital-Journal was told this past week by Rachel Bell, the KTA's director of customer service and business relations.

The KTA may also provide information to law enforcement during specific emergency situations, such as Amber Alerts or Silver Alerts, Bell said.

She said KTA privacy policy details are available on a page sharing those on the KTA's website, which says the KTA is committed to doing business in a manner that protects and maintains the confidentiality of private information.

K-TAG cashless tolling stations will go online at 11:59 p.m. June 30 when customers using the Turnpike will need to have a K-TAG sticker or pay online for the service.

How do the Turnpike's rates compare with those in other states?

Bell responded this past week to privacy concerns shared on Facebook by readers of a Capital-Journal article published Monday telling about the KTA's plans to switch at 11:59 p.m. June 30 to cashless tolling for drivers who use the Turnpike, a 236-mile toll road between Kansas City, Kansas, and the Kansas/Oklahoma State line.

“This is the largest change for Turnpike customers since opening day in 1956,” said Steve Hewitt, CEO of the KTA. “We are excited to improve safety while also enhancing the customer experience and modernizing our operations.”

For the nearly 70% of Turnpike users with K-Tags or similar devices from other states, little will change when cashless tolling starts. They will continue using their credit card or bank account to pay a monthly bill to cover tolls incurred.

But other drivers will no longer need to pick up a ticket when they enter the Turnpike or pay by cash or card at a toll booth when they leave it. Under the new setup, all drivers will keep moving when they enter and leave the Turnpike.

The KTA's new toll payment system, DriveKS, will use an electronic transponder to identify vehicles by their K-TAG or license plate. If a vehicle has no such cashless tolling device, DriveKS will use license plate registration information to identify its owner's home address and send that person a bill, unless he or she has already arranged to pay,

"Kansas has some of the lowest toll rates in the country," Bell said. "When we go cashless, our transponder rate will be the lowest of any cashless system in the U.S."

How much do K-TAG customers save?

Turnpike customers using K-TAGs currently save up to 35% on tolls compared to what other users are charged, Bell said.

"Once cashless tolling begins, K-TAG customers will save 50% compared to those identified by their license plates," she said.

Drivers using compatible transponders from other states will pay the same rates as K-TAG customers, Bell said.

She also responded to concerns that the KTA would charge different rates at different times, including forcing drivers to pay higher rates during peak time periods.

"While we could do this, charging higher rates during peak times is not typically used on a fully tolled road such as the Kansas Turnpike," she said.

How many KTA employees lost their jobs because of cashless tolling?

Bell also addressed reader concerns regarding how many KTA employees lost their jobs because of cashless tolling.

The KTA in 2018 implemented a workforce transition plan aimed at minimizing the impact the switch to cashless tolling would have on its full-time employees, Bell said.

"This plan included options to retrain for other positions at KTA," she said.

One reason KTA opted to switch to cashless tolling this coming summer is because its officials knew that 69% of its toll collection staff would be of retirement age around that time, Bell said.

"Because of the timing and the workforce transition plan, we only have a handful of full-time employees whose plans are unknown to KTA," she said. "Based upon what we know, we believe there are three to five full-time employees still looking for their next role."

How can I get a K-TAG?

K-TAG stickers, which can be attached to the inside of a vehicle's windshield, are free. Bumper-mounted external K-TAGs cost $25 each. K-TAGs may be ordered online at myktag.com.

Dillons stores offer BancPass, which is powered by K-TAG, Bell said.

"This is a cash-based transponder option and allows customers to reload their transponder using cash at Dillons stores," she said.

Customers can learn more about that option at www.bancpass.com, she said.

