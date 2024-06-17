Kansas sues Pfizer over COVID vaccine for what Kris Kobach calls 'misleading marketing'

Kansas Attorney General Kris Kobach is suing Pfizer over its COVID-19 vaccine, alleging the company engaged in "false and misleading marketing."

Kobach announced the consumer protection lawsuit in a Statehouse press conference Monday morning. He said it will be filed in Thomas County.

Kobach said that as people made decisions about whether to get vaccinated and which vaccine to choose, it was "imperative that Kansas making that decision receive the truth, they needed the truth, all Americans needed the truth. And in multiple respects, Pfizer did not provide the truth."

Kansas Attorney General Kris Kobach, seen here in a May file photo, announced Monday that he is suing Pfizer over marketing of its COVID-19 vaccine.

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton is pursuing a similar lawsuit against Pfizer, which the vaccine maker has said "has no merit."

The Kansas lawsuit is likely being handled by the James Otis Law Group, a firm that Kobach contracted with for a secretive pharmaceutical case. The request for proposals had said the attorney general's office was "in the early stages" of an investigation into "alleged unfair or unconscionable acts or practices involving the drug manufacturer industry" targeting "a particular firm."

That St. Louis-based law firm was the only bidder to respond to the RFP. Prospective bidders were allowed to get additional information on the case in order to evaluate whether they would submit a bid.

The firm was founded by former Missouri solicitor general Dean John Sauer. He has represented former President Donald Trump, arguing that he should be immune from criminal prosecution for charges connected to the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection. Sauer gained national attention when arguing in a federal appellate court that presidential immunity could hypothetically cover ordering Navy SEALs to assassinate a political rival.

The law firm's contract sets a 20% contingency fee, and the state is responsible for certain costs and expenses of the litigation.

Justin Smith of the James Otis Law Group is the lead attorney on the case.

Paxton filed the Texas case in November, alleging that Pfizer had misrepresented the effectiveness of the COVID-19 vaccine and attempted to censor public discussion around it. Paxton said the claim that the vaccine was 95% effective against infection was misleading.

Pfizer made the claim in November 2020 after a study with about 43,000 participants confirmed 170 cases, of which only eight happened among the vaccinated group. This was before the more severe Delta variant or the more contagious Omicron variant spread across the United States. When releasing the data, Pfizer gave notice that there are variables that could change the future effectiveness.

A Pfizer representative told Newsweek that their representations of the COVID-19 vaccine have been accurate and science based, and believes Texas's case has no merit.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

This article originally appeared on Topeka Capital-Journal: Kansas AG Kris Kobach sues Pfizer over COVID vaccine marketing