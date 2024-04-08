Kansas soldiers deploy to Washington D.C. area from Forbes Field

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Deploying Kansas National Guard soldiers took part in a special departure ceremony Sunday at Forbes Field in Topeka.

Soldiers of the Kansas National Guard’s Company A and Company D, 1st Battalion and 108th Aviation Regiment were recognized for their hard work and training. The soldiers will be deploying in support of aviation operations in the National Capital Region.

The showing of community support during the send-off means the world for both the soldiers and their families.

“We’re so proud of my husband and, and their unit they work really hard and they’re going on an important mission,” said Aprel Dales, the wife of a departing soldier.

“The support means a lot,” said Captain Stephen Blank, commander of the deployment. “The community outpouring really shows us the importance of what we are doing um and gives everyone a good send-off before we leave.”

The soldiers are now on their way to the Washington D.C. area.

