Kansas sheriff’s office identifies man, two women who died in weekend house fire

Two women and a man who died in a Rose Hill house fire early Saturday morning have been identified.

The victims were 80-year-old Paula J. Williams, 55-year-old Phillip A. Williams and 52-year-old Melissa K. Williams, Butler County Sheriff’s Office undersheriff Daimon Cundiff said.

Cundiff added that all three of the victims lived in the home.

The fire was reported just after 3 a.m. at the residence in the 15400 block of Southwest County Line Road. First responders arrived and found the home engulfed in flames.

Both women inside the house called 911. The first call was from a “panicked woman with an unknown problem,” Cundiff said. The second call was from another woman saying that the house was filling with smoke and she could not see anything.

Firefighters broke through a window in the one-story home and pulled out Paula Williams, who was taken to a hospital where she died from her injuries, according to a Butler County Sheriff’s Office news release.

Phillip Williams and Melissa Williams were later found in the main living area once the fire was put out.

A fire investigator from the Augusta Fire Department of Public Safety is working to determine the cause of the fire. The home is a total loss, Cundiff said.

