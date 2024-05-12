Kansas Senator Haley talks about prospective Wyandotte County port authority

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – In a bid to shore up a Kansas package designed to attract the Kansas City Chiefs or Royals, the Kansas Legislature is likely to include a Port Authority for Wyandotte County in the package, or as a separate piece of legislation.

The idea is not new, and its key supporter says it would also help Kansas City, Kansas, develop its river front, like the work Port KC is doing across the state line.

Other tools Kansas may consider in effort to lure pro sports teams

Kansas City, Kansas, Democrat State Senator David Haley joins us to talk about the concept and has a surprise on how he may vote if the governor vetoes the latest tax cut package pushed by Republicans.

Then we shift to another capital, Washington, D.C. Julia Manchester of The Hill joins us to talk about Speaker Mike Johnson surviving an attempt to oust him, and where the 2024 presidential race stands now.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 4 Kansas City WDAF-TV | News, Weather, Sports.