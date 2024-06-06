Kansas secretary of state invalidates GOP operative’s nomination of Democrat, wife under No Labels

Secretary of State Scott Schwab said on the Kansas Reflector podcast that he was eager to see how candidates and voters responded to the state's experiment with a $4.7 million presidential primary in March 2024. (Sherman Smith/Kansas Reflector)

TOPEKA — Kansas Secretary of State Scott Schwab has invalidated efforts by the No Labels party to place two candidates on the November ballot, easing — at least temporarily — anxiety over the party’s nonconsensual nomination of incumbent Democratic state Sen. Marci Francisco.

GOP operative Kris Van Meteren, who owns the political consulting group Singularis and incorporated No Labels Kansas, challenged Schwab or Attorney General Kris Kobach to explain the decision in an angry email shared with news reporters.

Schwab’s explanation relied on state law that requires nominations to be made by a party’s chairperson. Van Meteren made the nominations himself, shortly before the noon Monday filing deadline. Van Meteren identifies himself as the party’s chairman, but Schwab said the position is actually held by Glenda Reynolds.

No Labels and United Kansas are new parties engaged with the concept of fusion voting. The idea is to identify a candidate, Democrat or Republican, who is already on the ballot and appears to be the most moderate of the bunch. The candidate’s name would then appear twice on the ballot — once under the candidate’s party of choice, and again under the new party. The votes would then be combined.

The Secretary of State’s Office maintains the practice is illegal and planned to remove duplicate names before printing the November ballots. That could prompt a legal battle over the legitimacy of fusion voting.

But Van Meteren’s attempt to nominate Francisco and his wife, Republican Echo Van Meteren, in state senate races raises other concerns.

If Francisco were to lose her primary race against Rep. Christina Haswood, who has the support of former Gov. Kathleen Sebelius, Francisco and Haswood’s names would both be on the November ballot. In this hypothetical scenario, they could split the Democratic vote and allow David Miller, a former chairman of the Kansas Republican Party who filed as the GOP candidate shortly before the deadline, to steal a reliably Democratic seat.

Whitney Tempel, a spokeswoman for Schwab’s office, said state law is unclear on whether a candidate in Francisco’s situation could refuse a party’s nomination.

Sen. Marci Francisco, D-Lawrence, talks to advocates for reproductive health care rights during a bodily autonomy lobbying event March 5, 2024, at the Statehouse in Topeka

The scenario may be far-fetched. But the No Labels nomination of Francisco, who has represented Lawrence in the Senate for 20 years, bothered Democrats who sensed foul play.

“I’m concerned that the threat of a three-way race will hand this district — which Gov. Kelly has overwhelmingly won twice over — to Republican extremists in November, which is exactly why the No Labels party is playing this game,” Haswood said.

Francisco said she had no contact with Van Meteren before he filed the paperwork Monday that identified her as the No Labels candidate. She questioned whether his signature on the paperwork amounted to an administrative error or actual voter fraud, and she asked authorities to investigate.

“I wonder if it could have made some voters question my intention and my interest in running as a Democrat, and so I tried to be very clear that I had nothing to do with this,” she said.

The nomination of Echo Van Meteren could also be viewed as a workaround to the state’s “sore loser” law, which prevents candidates who lose a primary race to file as independents. If she failed to win the GOP nomination in August, the No Labels nomination could conceivably give her a second opportunity in November.

Echo Van Meteren faces Jeff Klemp in the GOP primary race for a seat currently held by Sen. Jeff Pittman, a Leavenworth Democrat who won the seat by a seven-point margin in 2020.

In a defiant news release, Echo Van Meteren pointed a finger at the Kansas Chamber’s support for her primary opponent.

“What makes me boil is that the voters believe that candidates can file and run for office in an organic way,” she said. “They have no idea that an organization representing business interests would bully people into getting off the ballot.”

Schwab’s office announced Wednesday that it had invalidated the nominations of Francisco and Echo Van Meteren. In letters the office sent to the candidates, Schwab said state law requires a nomination to be initiated by the party’s chairperson and signed by the party’s secretary. He said state records show Reynolds, a Democrat who lost elections for the state House in 2010 and 2012, is the No Labels chairwoman.

Kris Van Meteren, in an email to Schwab, Kobach and other state officials, challenged the interpretation of law that would invalidate the candidates. He also challenged them to produce records that identify Reynolds as being associated with the No Labels Kansas party.

In an email to Kansas Reflector, Kris Van Meteren said Schwab’s decision is “typical of the swamp.”

“Schwab attempts to shut down and out anyone who challenges the status quo by pulling non-existent rules out of their butts, making up law out of whole cloth, citing statutes that don’t even pertain, then slamming the door and walking away in an attempt to put an end to the story,” Kris Van Meteren said. “This story is not over.”

