Your Kansas primary guide: Can you still drop off a ballot? When is in-person voting?

Kansans vote in their first presidential primary election in 31 years Tuesday.

On the ballot for Democrats are incumbent President Joe Biden and candidates Marianne Williamson, Jason Michael Palmer and Dean Phillips.

For Republicans, former President Donald Trump and candidates Nikki Haley, Ryan Binkley and Ron DeSantis are on the ballot. DeSantis and Haley have officially dropped out of the race, but will still appear on the ballot due to filing deadlines.

Biden and Trump have already secured their nominations, setting up a rematch of the 2020 presidential election.

Anyone who is registered as a Democrat or Republican can participate in this election. Unaffiliated voters can as well, as long as they declare a party on Election Day.

Whether you live in Overland Park, Olathe, Lenexa, Prairie Village, Shawnee or Kansas City, Kansas, here is everything you need to know about the 2024 Kansas primary election.

Where can I vote in-person?

Polling places will open at 7 a.m. and close at 7 p.m. on Election Day. Voters must mark their ballot at their assigned polling place on Election Day.

You can find your voting location online by entering your first name, last name and date of birth if you are registered to vote in Kansas.

The sample ballots for voters who declare Democrat or Republican are also available online.

March’s primary will be a preference primary.

“It is a ‘preference’ primary because it is an election where the vote totals are given to a political party to allocate delegates to candidates at the national convention. This is not a primary where the voters selected the party candidate,” the Kansas Secretary of State’s website says.

If you are in line to vote by 7 p.m., you will be allowed to cast a vote, according to the secretary of state’s website.

How late is too late to drop off your ballot?

If you have sent in your absentee ballot yet, you still have time — but you’ll have to drop it off.

Kansas voters have to drop off their ballot at the election office or in a drop box by 7 p.m. Election Day to be counted. There is no three-day grace period for voters to drop their ballots off at post offices during this year’s primary, according to the Johnson County Election Office.

In past elections, you could take it to a post office, but it had to be postmarked by Election Day and received no later than the third day following the election.

You can find a drop box for Wyandotte County or Johnson County online.

How do I reach my election office?

If you have questions about voting eligibility, accessibility, registration or locations, contact your local election board:

Johnson County Election Office: 913-715-6800

Wyandotte County Election Office: 913-573-8500