Kansas officials agree to settle discrimination claim by former DCF employee for $4,000

A former child protection specialist accused the Department for Children and Families of firing her three days after she asked to work remotely. (Sam Bailey/Kansas Reflector)

TOPEKA — Gov. Laura Kelly and top legislative leaders agreed Monday to pay $4,000 to settle a lawsuit with a former state employee who said she was fired because of a disability.

The payment was authorized during a secret meeting of state officials, but the Kansas Department of Administration provided a copy of the resolution after the meeting concluded.

Janet Grant, who worked as a child protection specialist for the Kansas Department of Children and Families for two months in 2021, filed a federal lawsuit in April 2023. Grant’s lawsuit accused the agency of firing her without cause three days after she asked to work from home to accommodate her substantial mental health needs.

The state, in court filings, denied any discrimination or violations of federal law.

Grant asked for $300,000 in damages but agreed to settle the case in early May, according to court records.

On Monday, the State Finance Council met at the request of the Kansas Attorney General’s Office to consider the settlement agreement. The State Finance Council, a nine-member panel that includes the governor and top Republicans and Democrats in the Legislature, is responsible for distribution of state funds.

Council members met with the AG’s staff behind closed doors to consider the settlement agreement before appearing briefly before the public to take action — without explaining what they were voting on.

“Mr. Speaker, would you consider making a motion to approve the resolution?” Kelly said.

“Sure. Madam governor, I move that we approve the resolution,” said House Speaker Dan Hawkins, a Wichita Republican.

The State Finance Council, when dealing with lawsuit settlements, typically operates under the cover of darkness. However, the Kelly administration for several years has made resolutions available at the request of journalists.

The resolution shows the state is willing to pay Grant $4,000 from a tort claims fund in exchange for dropping her federal lawsuit. The settlement agreement is subject to approval by a federal judge.

