Kansas non-profit raising awareness during Child Abuse Prevention Month

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – April is Child Abuse Prevention Month, and one local non-profit is working to make sure children and families know about the services and resources available.

The Kansas Children’s Service League helps families facing crisis. It is partnering with other child welfare agencies to create awareness this month.

“We tell families that ‘if you see something, say something,’ you know. There is the mandated reporter line: 1-800-922-5330. They can also call our 1-800-CHILDREN,” said Rachal Harper, the Assistant Director for Prevent Child Abuse Kansas.

The league also has parent education programs, does home intervention visits and has a crisis nursery for families who need emergency services.

“The main focus is connections and families being connected to resources and services for themselves, for their family, for their children,” Harper said.

This Friday, you can wear blue to raise awareness during Child Abuse Prevention Month. You can also plant a pinwheel garden. Pinwheels and other materials can be ordered through KCSL.

