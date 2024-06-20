Kansas moving 'full steam ahead' without broadband policy leader following 'wrong' comment

Lt. Gov. David Toland said Kansas is moving "full steam ahead" on broadband efforts despite the exit of the state policy leader on the issue.

Jade Piros de Carvalho had been hired by Toland two years ago to run the Office of Broadband Development within the Kansas Department of Commerce. But Piros de Carvalho is no longer working for the agency, which she said "was not my decision."

Piros de Carvalho is a former Hutchinson mayor and was the 2023 Kansas Woman of the Year honoree as part of USA TODAY's Women of the Year.

Former Hutchinson Mayor Jade Piros de Carvalho led the Kansas Department of Commerce's Office of Broadband Development until her recent exit from the agency. File photo.

She announced her ouster in a post to LinkedIn last week.

"Tuesday brought the highest of highs and the lowest of lows," she said. "At 9:00 a.m. I was taking a selfie with the Governor and listening to her sing my praises to a room full of my peers at the National Governors Association broadband workshop. It was truly a career high. I adore her. By that afternoon, I was told that my job was on the line. I said the wrong thing to the wrong person, who made a phone call and I was gone. We live in a very litigious society so you will not pry the person's name out of me. I'm not interested in being sued."

Piros de Carvalho added that: "My comment was unprofessional and I certainly shouldn't have made it. But I'm flabbergasted that I was let go because of it."

Toland, who is the commerce secretary, declined to comment on personnel matters. But he told reporters on Monday that he was "happy to talk about our broadband strategy for the state and all the good work that's happening to get these resources deployed across Kansas."

In April, Piros de Carvalho was part of a briefing hosted by federal officials at the National Telecommunications and Information Administration who praised the state's plan for how to use $452 million in federal broadband funding. That money comes from the Broadband Equity, Access, and Deployment program and the bipartisan infrastructure law.

After her ouster, she expressed confidence in her former coworkers, who "will perform great with or without me at the helm."

Toland said Piros de Carvalho's exit doesn't hurt ongoing broadband efforts.

"No," Toland said. "We're full steam ahead with our plan to implement the federal funds that the state has received — as well as the state broadband funds through the Ike legacy transportation plan — so that we can get this infrastructure in the ground and make certain that we are getting folks connected to it, and also looking at the access side as well. So full steam ahead."

The office now has an interim director, and Toland said a national search has begun for a permanent director.

"We need to make certain that we have someone who can continue the great work of that office and take us on to the next level," Toland said.

Jason Alatidd is a Statehouse reporter for The Topeka Capital-Journal. He can be reached by email at jalatidd@gannett.com. Follow him on X @Jason_Alatidd.

This article originally appeared on Topeka Capital-Journal: Kansas 'full steam ahead' on broadband without Jade Piros de Carvalho