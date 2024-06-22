Kansas man shot multiple times after shooting at officers and a police drone: official

Officers shot a 46-year-old Minneapolis, Kansas, man multiple times on Saturday after he shot at them and a police drone, the Kansas Bureau of Investigation said.

Artemis Thor Peck is expected to survive the incident.

EMS took him to the Salina Regional Health Center, where he underwent surgery, before he was expected to be transported to a Wichita hospital for additional procedures, the KBI said in a news release.

The incident started around 8:20 a.m. when the Markley Grove Park swimming pool manager called 911 about hearing three gunshots. Minutes later, arriving officers from the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office and the Minneapolis Police Department heard more gunshots.

The Kansas Highway Patrol arrived as well when Peck “ran out of his residence,” the KBI release says.

“Peck fired in the direction of law enforcement and the surveillance drone,” the release says. “Officers on scene returned fire, striking Peck multiple times.”

The release did not say what may have led the suspect to fire shots in the first place.

Minneapolis is a city of around 2,000 people. It’s about a 90-minute drive north of Wichita.