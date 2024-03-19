Kansas man found dead after apparent drowning in Overland Park

A Kansas man was found dead in an apparant drowning in Overland Park Monday night, according to police.

Police were called to the 19300 block of Flint in Overland Park around 9:28 p.m., where they found a person who had drowned, according to a news release from Overland Park police spokesman Officer John Lacy. Police said emergency medical staff declared the victim deceased before they arrived on scene.

The victim was identified as Christopher Larson, 53, of Bucyrus, Kansas, according to the news release.

The investigation into the death is ongoing, according to police. Anyone with information is asked to call the Investigations Unit at 913-344-8750 or the tips hotline at 816-474-TIPS.