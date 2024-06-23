Kansas man dies after being thrown out of Honda UTV, state troopers says

A 74-year-old man from Lenexa, Kansas, died Saturday night after being thrown out of a UTV in northeast Kansas.

Ray Palenske was a passenger in the UTV (utility task vehicle). He died from his injuries, Kansas Highway Patrol crash logs show.

The incident was reported at 1 a.m. on a private property field in Wabaunsee County. A 50-year-old man from Basehor, Kansas, was driving a 2019 Honda UTV in a field when he lost control and rolled the vehicle, the KHP said.

Palenske was thrown from the UTV and died at the scene, the report said.

The 50-year-old man who was driving the UTV was not injured.