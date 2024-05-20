Kansas to lower flags for two first responders

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Two Kansas firefighters died this month after battling illnesses related to their jobs. Now, the State of Kansas is paying tribute to them by asking that flags be lowered to half-staff this Wednesday, May 22, the day of the funeral services.

Eric B’Hymer (Courtesy Iola Fire Department)

Greg Rausch (Courtesy Emporia Fire Department)

Iola Fire Department Deputy Chief Eric B’Hymer died on May 14 at a Wichita hospital. He was 53 years old. B’Hymer was born in Wichita and went to school in Halstead. He was with the Iola Fire Department for 24 years.

Emporia firefighter and paramedic Greg Rausch died on May 16 at his parent’s home. He was 41 years old. As a first responder, he served the communities of Sedgwick and Lyon counties. He was with the Emporia Fire Department for 14 years.

“Eric B’Hymer and Greg Rausch dedicated their lives to protecting and serving the people of Iola and Emporia,” Governor Laura Kelly said in a news release. “The impact they made on their communities will not be forgotten. My sincere condolences go out to their families and loved ones during this difficult time.”

Kelly ordered that flags be flown at half-staff from sunup to sundown on Wednesday to honor the two.

Visitation for Rausch will be at St. John’s parish in Clonmel from 4-6:45 p.m. on Tuesday. A vigil service will flow at 7. The funeral service with honors will be Wednesday at 10:30 a.m. at St. John’s Parish in Clonmel.

The visitation for B’Hymer will also be on Tuesday. It is scheduled from 5-8 p.m. in The Venue at Feuerborn Family Funeral Service, Iola. The funeral service will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday at the Bowlus Fine Arts Center in Iola.

