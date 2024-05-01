Kansas lawmakers override veto, enact tougher punishments for killing a police dog

A new Kansas law will impose tougher penalties on convicted criminals who injured or killed a police dog or horse.

With bipartisan support, lawmakers on Monday overrode a veto by Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly of House Bill 2583.

"I think it is incredibly important that we stand with our law enforcement men and women and their partners, the police animals, and ensure the harsh punishments that are deserved when convicted of this crime," said Rep. Stephen Owens, R-Hesston.

Kelly in her veto message didn't question the intent of the bill, but raised questions with the imposition of mandatory minimum sentences and psychological evaluation with an anger management program.

"The death of any law enforcement animal is a tragedy," Kelly said. "There is no question we should hold those responsible accountable for their actions. While the intention of this bill is commendable, this legislation needs further evaluation and study."

House Speaker Dan Hawkins, R-Wichita, called it "political pettiness" when Kelly vetoed the bill. He also posted a "Wizard of Oz" meme on social media, with Kelly as the Wicked Witch of the West and saying, "I'll get you, Law Enforcement, and your little dogs too!"

"Sometimes the truth hurts," Hawkins posted. "Don't forget Gov Kelly vetoed a bill increasing penalties for killing or injuring police dogs out of pure political spite."

The legislation was largely inspired by Bane, a K-9 for the Sedgwick County Sheriff's Office that was strangled to death by a suspect in a Wichita storm drain in November.

House Speaker Dan Hawkins, R-Wichita, tweeted this meme depicting Gov. Laura Kelly as the Wicked Witch of the West after she vetoed a bill increasing criminal penalties for people who hurt or kill police dogs. Kelly had called the bill's intentions "commendable," but said it needed "further evaluation and study."

"I heard someone earlier today say that we should trust the police," said Rep. Ford Carr, D-Wichita, who is Black. "I will agree, we should trust the police. But oftentimes we can't, and that's an issue."

Carr said he was speaking to "the situation that still lives between those police dogs and people of color."

Carr said police officers don't always make the right decisions about when to release dogs on a suspect "who in fact is innocent until proven guilty" He also said dogs still have a bit of wild animal in them, and they can't be reasoned with, pointing to his own German shepherd who recently gave birth to a litter of puppies, two of which she ate.

"You can't reason with that dog," Carr said. "In fact, you can't even guarantee that that dog is going to go after the right person. I've seen videos where a police dog has in fact turned on its trainer when given the command and viscously bit the trainer. Now I'm not saying that we shouldn't use those animals in certain situations. What I'm saying is that for someone to defend themselves against the attack of what is a wild animal, and for us to impose a penalty that is on our current crime grid more severe than kidnapping."

Rep. Tim Johnson, R-Basehor, said police dogs are highly trained now and told colleagues "please do not equate things that happened in the 1960s and the '50s with the way the training is done now."

Owens said that "without lawful justification" clause would protect innocent people acting in self-defense or when a dog disobeys orders.

"I'm blown away that this has somehow become a partisan issue," he said.

How did Topeka legislators vote?

The override vote was 105-20 in the House and 29-10 in the Senate. Here's how Topeka legislators voted on the bill:

Yea: Republican Sens. Brenda Dietrich, Rick Kloos and Kristen O'Shea; Republican Reps. Jesse Borjon, Ken Corbet and Kyle McNorton; and Democratic Tobias Schlingensiepen and Virgil Weigel.

Nay: Democratic Reps. John Alcala, Kirk Haskins and Vic Miller.

