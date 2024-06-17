Kansas lawmakers hear favorable testimony from Chiefs representatives on crossing border

Representatives of the Kansas City Chiefs and Royals testified in support of modifying Kansas' STAR Bond program to move stadiums across state lines, while opponents shared concerns about the economics of subsidizing sports stadiums.

Lawyers from the Chiefs and Royals, as well as a lobbyist representing the dark money not-for-profit group Scoop and Score, served as proponents on the bill. Scoop and Score started a campaign in early June to pressure lawmakers to attract the Chiefs to the state through emails and a petition they say surpassed 11,000 signatures.

The proposed bill would allow the state to issue up to 70% of a project's cost to Sales Tax and Revenue Bonds for a professional team in the National Football League or Major League Baseball from an adjacent state.

The legislation is expected to be considered during Tuesday's special session after lawmakers pass a tax cut plan.

Kansas legislators are trying to get the Kansas City Chiefs to move out of Arrowhead after it's lease expires in 2030.

STAR Bonds use sales taxes from a project and the surrounding business district and redirect them to pay off the interest on a bond. Proponents have painted the bonds as the perfect tool to attract the Chiefs because they are funded by people who choose to go to the games rather than a blanket sales tax on a county-level.

The tailor-made STAR Bonds could only go to projects that seat more than 30,000 people.

"STAR Bonds are the right financing tool for building sports stadiums in Kansas," said Dan Murray, a lobbyist representing Scoop and Score. "STAR Bonds were designed to develop large scale commercial, economic and tourism projects. For nearly two decades STAR Bonds have given Kansas a leg up in attracting major investments: the Kansas Speedway, Children's Mercy Park, Village West."

Another detail shared about the facility include a planned 20,000 parking spots to retain the tailgating tradition in Kansas City. With the seating and parking, as well as a potential practice facility, the footprint isn't likely to greatly exceed Arrowhead's, which is 180 acres with both stadiums.

Korb Maxwell, middle, a lawyer at Polsinelli and conferee in support of a potential Chiefs move to Kansas, gave testimony at Monday's committee hearing.

The Chiefs lawyer through Korb Maxwell said there's not a specific buyer or location in mind, but representatives from Wyandotte County also spoke in favor of moving the Chiefs across state lines. The Village West area is considered among the top contenders for a stadium, and the bill explicitly allows the overlap of STAR Bond business zones like the several existing ones in Village West.

STAR Bonds would make up the bulk of the funding, but the bill also allows the state to use funds from the Attracting a Professional Sports Team fund, which gets its revenue from sports betting. The total funding for a stadium is expected to be between $2-3 billion.

But opponents say the use of STAR Bonds doesn't create economic incentives, it just shifts it around the state, redirects funding that would normally go to local governments and that as written there's little transparency for the process.

Legislative members mill around prior to a hearing on the Chiefs Monday at the Statehouse.

"If the free market was deciding, we wouldn't be having this conversation right now," said Michael Austin, policy director for Americans for Prosperity Kansas, a conservative advocacy group.

Will Lawrence, chief of staff for Gov. Laura Kelly, gave neutral neutral testimony on the bill, and said if it came across the governor's desk today without any concerning changes during the legislative process that she'd sign it.

This article originally appeared on Topeka Capital-Journal: Sports lobbyists approve of Kansas bill to subsidize a Chiefs stadium