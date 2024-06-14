Kansas lawmakers and governor agree on long-debated tax bill ahead of special session

Kansas legislative leadership reached a compromise deal with Gov. Laura Kelly on a tax cut bill after she vetoed several similar bills this session for moving the state to a single-rate income tax and for the overall cost of the bill.

Senate President Ty Masterson, R-Andover, said the bill will "not be significantly different" from past tax plans on Thursday before an agreement was reached. He added that the base of the bill was Senate Bill 37, the last tax bundle passed by a supermajority in the House and simple majority in the Senate.

"For over a year, the legislature has been laser-focused on easing the burden of inflation by letting taxpayers keep more of their hard-earned money by passing multiple broad and sustainable tax relief plans," Masterson and House Speaker Dan Hawkins, R-Wichita, said in a joint statement.

Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly, Senate President Ty Masterson, R-Andover and House Speaker Dan Hawkins, R-Wichita, confirmed that an agreement has been reached on tax cuts. Kelly vetoed three tax cut bills this session, citing her opposition to the cost and the single-rate income tax, also called a flat tax.

The bill hasn't been released, but several key issues have been addressed in each tax bill this year: exempting the first $100,000 of property from the state school mill levy, either exempting or addressing the cliff on social security taxes, reducing the privilege tax rate on banks to align with cuts to corporate tax rates and abolishing state sales tax on food ahead of schedule.

Each bill has also altered Kansas's three-tiered progressive income tax, first with a single-rate tax, also called a flat tax, on income and then reducing the number of brackets from three to two. Kelly has said she prefers Kansas's three-tier system, but said the agreement will include a two income brackets.

"This agreement is not without its flaws. The movement from a three-tiered to a two-tiered income tax structure limits the amount of property tax relief that can be provided to Kansans," Kelly said. "However, it does meet the affordability criteria I proposed. Thus, should the Legislature pass this negotiated agreement, I intend to sign it."

The current price tag on the bill hasn't been released, but Kelly stated that the maximum she's willing to allow is a $425 million cut by fiscal year 2029.

While Kelly said the focus on a two-tiered income tax structure prevented broader tax relief, Republican leaders pointed the blame at her and promised to seek opportunities for more tax relief during its session next year. They also said they'll eliminate the local ad valorem tax reduction fund, a fund that's intended to lower local property taxes through a state-run fund — lawmakers have stripped it of funding every year for the past 20 years.

"While the Governor's veto pen prevented more substantial income and property tax relief, this agreement is an important first step that lowers taxes today for the people who need it the most while also eliminating the LAVTR slush fund. On Tuesday, we will act swiftly to pass this compromise — and look forward to resuming our efforts to pass additional tax relief when we return in January," Hawkins and Masterson said.

Kelly may still veto the bill if legislators significantly tweak it while it goes through committees and floor votes. However, leaders of Republican chambers and the Senate Democrats announced that they will support the plan.

"Compromise is ugly sometimes. While this proposal is not what we fully wanted, in the spirit of compromise it moves us forward," said Senate Minority Leader Dinah Sykes, D-Lenexa. "Senate Democrats will continue to fight for more property tax relief and child care relief, things we know our constituents truly want and need."

The special session is expected to start on Tuesday and is expected to only last one day before wrapping up.

This article originally appeared on Topeka Capital-Journal: Kansas governor 'intends to sign' tax cut bill after months of debate