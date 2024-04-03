Kansas lawmakers compromise on a tax plan — and Laura Kelly said she intends to sign it

Kansas lawmakers reached agreement on a compromise tax bill after months of back and forth between parties and chambers.

It's the Legislature's third attempt at comprehensive tax reform after an early session push that failed to override a veto by the governor and later a bill that easily passed the House but was killed in the Senate. The single-rate income tax, also called a flat tax, was a top priority for Republicans but also a line in the sand for Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly.

Earlier plans came close to securing a veto-proof majority but fell just shy of bypassing the governor. The latest bill — like the House bill passed last month — abandons the single-rate tax but gains the governor's support.

“Conference Committee Report for House Bill 2036 does not represent the perfect tax plan. However, it provides substantial tax relief for all Kansans," Kelly said. "It does all this while maintaining the current income tax structure and keeping Kansas on a fiscally sustainable path forward. I intend to sign this bipartisan compromise when it reaches my desk.”

The tax plan includes the following:

The top tax bracket rate reduction from 5.7% to 5.5%.

Increases the standard deduction to $5,000 for single filers, $7,500 for heads of household and $10,000 for joint filers.

Eliminates sales tax on food starting July 1, rather than Jan. 1.

Eliminates income tax on Social Security benefits.

Exemption first $100,000 of property from statewide property taxes.

Reduce statewide school finance mill levy from 20 to 19.5 mills.

Reduce the banking privilege fee.

Though a bill could finally pass, it's less than ideal for members of both parties who had to compromise some of their priorities to get a tax cut signed into law.

While debating the bill in a conference committee — a joint meeting between members of the House and Senate to draft unamendable legislation — Rep. Tom Sawyer, D-Wichita, said he likely wouldn't vote for it.

"You might not be alone," Sen. Caryn Tyson, R-Parker responded.

This article originally appeared on Topeka Capital-Journal: Laura Kelly 'intends to sign' latest tax plan once it hits her desk