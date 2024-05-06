Kansas lawmakers add obstacle to placing regulations on businesses

Gov. Laura Kelly said the new law would lead to more "red tape." Her veto of the legislation was overridden. (Sherman Smith/Kansas Reflector)

TOPEKA — Kansas lawmakers have restricted the government’s ability to impose regulations on corporations without their approval, citing the need to “stand up for Kansas taxpayers.”

House Bill 2648, now enrolled as law, prohibits the governor’s administration from adopting any rule or regulations that are estimated to cost $1 million or more in compliance costs over five years without the Legislature’s approval.

The Kansas chapter of Americans for Prosperity applauded the change.

“Today’s final vote to override the Governor’s veto is a triumph for common sense and accountability in government,” said AFP state director Elizabeth Patton. “This action will stimulate economic growth, encourage entrepreneurship, and create more jobs across our state.”

The move shifts more power into the Legislature’s hands, as exceptions would be allowed for cases in which the Legislature creates a bill authorizing the rule or regulation and then votes to approve the bill. There are no provisions for conducting this review process outside of the legislative session, further limiting the scope of regulations.

Gov. Laura Kelly vetoed the bill due to its interference with government operations.

“House Bill 2648 would insert bureaucratic red tape intended to legislatively interfere with the timely implementation of necessary and important rules and regulations,” Kelly said. “Many of these regulations are for the protection and safety of Kansans.”

Lawmakers overrode her veto by 87-38 in the House and 27-12 in the Senate. House Republican leadership applauded the move in a joint statement.

“Kansas is highly regulated when it comes to rules and regulations,” the statement reads. “Many of those rules and regulations, that are put in place by unelected agency bureaucrats, end up costing taxpayers big money. By overriding the governor’s misguided veto today, we’re putting an extra set of guardrails on the big government spending of the rules and regulations process and standing up for Kansas taxpayers.”

