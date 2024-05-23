Kansas lawmaker charged with DUI, gun crime

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Kansas Representative Carl Maughan, a Republican from Colwich, has officially been charged with driving under the influence, among other charges, after being arrested earlier this year.

Court records show that Maughan was charged with two misdemeanors and two traffic infractions, which include the following:

Possession of firearm while under influence of alcohol or drugs

Driving under the influence; 1st conv; combination of drugs and alcohol

Unsafe turning or stopping; Failure to give proper signal

Fail to check for safe passage before passing from single lane

Maughan’s court date is scheduled for June 26.

Maughan is also at risk of having his law license suspended by the Kansas Supreme Court, in a separate case.

The Kansas Supreme Court heard oral arguments earlier this month on the matter, which Maughan did not show up to. Maughan is accused of misconduct in representing a client involved in a deadly crash in Wichita in 2016, which resulted in the death of two Starkey clients.

During the hearing, Deputy Disciplinary Administrator Alice Walker spoke on behalf of the Office of the Disciplinary Administrator. Walker said that the disciplinary action arose from the Kansas Court of Appeals’ unpublished decision in State v. Blevins, in which the court found that the respondent had a conflict of interest in his representation and that he did not obtain ‘proper written waivers.’

“Because of that the Court of Appeals, reversed those convictions… remanded the case to district court for new trial with new counsel,” Walker said.

Walker went on to say that the disciplinary administrator was initially going to side with Maughan’s recommendation of a probation. However, she said the decision has changed since Maughan has failed to comply with the rules for probation, which included failing to file required monthly reports since December.

To watch the full Kansas Supreme Court hearing, click here.

