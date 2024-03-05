Kansas lawmaker arrested on traffic charges, possession of gun while under the influence

Topeka police arrested a Kansas lawmaker Monday on suspicion of traffic violations and possession of a firearm while under the influence.

Rep. Carl Maughan, a Colwich Republican, was booked into the Shawnee County Jail at 4 a.m. Monday morning, according to Shawnee County booking documents.

Maughan was arrested on allegations he failed to use his turn signal and “improper driving on laned roadway” alongside the gun charge, according to the records.

He is scheduled to appear in court Friday morning.

Maughan, who was first elected in 2022, did not respond to The Star’s request for comment.

House Speaker Dan Hawkins, a Wichita Republican, said in a statement he appreciated law enforcement’s efforts to work with Maughan through the process.

“Anytime there’s an instance of anyone driving under the influence it’s concerning and something to be taken seriously,” Hawkins said. “I’m thankful that no one was hurt.”