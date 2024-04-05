Kansas lake near Wichita sees first blue-green algae warning of 2024

A blue-green algae warning has been issued for Harvey County East Lake, just east of Newton, after harmful levels were detected Thursday, the Kansas Department of Health and Environment said Friday morning.

It’s the first such warning in Kansas for 2024.

A warning means the “conditions are unsafe for human and pet exposure,” the KDHE said in a news release, adding “contact with the waterbody should be avoided.”

Blue-green algae can happen based on a combination of warm temperatures, sunlight and nutrient-rich waters and usually shallow waters.

“These toxins can be absorbed by ingestion, inhalation of aerosols and even skin contact,” the KDHE said. “Symptoms vary depending upon the type of exposure (e.g. direct contact, ingestion, inhalation) but can include rash, vomiting, diarrhea, fever, sore throat and headache.”

KDHE said the algae will look like a “foam, scum or paint floating on the water and be colored blue, bright green, brown or red.”

If you suspect a body of water may have harmful algae, report it at kdhe.ks.gov.

During a warning, the KDHE says signs should be posted at all public access to the location. It recommends these precautions:

Avoid contact with water

Inhalation of spray or aerosols from the water may be harmful

Water is unsafe for pets or livestock to drink; people shouldn’t drink lake water regardless if algae is present

The fillet of fish may be eaten once the fish is rinsed with clean water; discard other parts of the fish

Do not allow pets to eat dried algae.

If lake water contacts skin, wash with clean water as soon as possible.

Avoid areas of visible algae accumulation.