Kansas Jayhawks vs. Baylor Bears: Probable starters, tipoff time & TV for Big 12 game

Kansas basketball will face Baylor on Saturday down in Waco, Texas. Here’s everything you need to know before tipoff...

When: Noon, Saturday

Where: Foster Pavilion, Waco, Texas

TV: ABC

Radio: WHB (810) in Kansas City; ESPN Wichita (92.3 FM) in Wichita

PROBABLE STARTERS

P No. Kansas Ht. Yr. PPG C 1 Hunter Dickinson 7-2 Sr. 18.3 F 24 KJ Adams 6-7 Jr. 12.3 G 3 Dajuan Harris 6-2 Sr. 8.4 G 10 Johnny Furphy 6-9 Fr. 9.2 G 25 Nick Timberlake 6-4 Sr. 4.4 P No. Baylor Ht. Yr. PPG F 11 Jalen Bridges 6-9 Sr. 11.3 C 21 Yves Missi 7-0 Fr. 11.0 G 2 Jayden Nunn 6-4 Jr. 10.6 G 4 Ja’Kobe Walter 6-5 Fr. 14.8 G 10 RayJ Dennis 6-2 Sr. 13.3

About No. 7 Kansas (21-7, 9-6)

KU leads the all-time series — one that dates to 1951 — 36-9. KU has won six of the last 11 meetings including a 64-61 decision on Feb. 10 at Allen Fieldhouse. … In that game, Hunter Dickinson had 15 points, Dajuan Harris 14, KJ Adams 13 and Johnny Furphy 11. Yves Missi had 21 points and Ja’Kobe Walter 17 for BU. … Kansas is 20-1 against Baylor in Allen Fieldhouse and 0-0 in the new Foster Pavilion. KU went 15-6 in Ferrell Center. The Jayhawks lost their last game in that building, 75-69, last season. … KU has lost three in a row to BU in Waco. …

Since the inception of the Big 12, KU is 32-9 against Baylor — 30-7 in regular-season play and 2-2 in the Big 12 championship. ... Kansas head coach Bill Self is 28-8 all-time against Baylor as KU coach. … BU’s Scott Drew is 8-29 versus Kansas. … Self is 793-244 all-time; 586-139 while at Kansas. He is four wins from tying Phog Allen as KU’s winningest coach. ...

KU has grabbed at least 10 offensive rebounds in nine games. … Dickinson has a Big 12-leading 15 double-doubles. … Dajuan Harris is sixth on the Kansas career assists list with 636. … KJ Adams has scored in double figures in 21 games, 13 times in Big 12 play. … Johnny Furphy has scored 10 or more points in 11 of his 14 starts.

About No. 15 Baylor (20-8, 9-6)

Fans are being asked to wear white for a “whiteout” Saturday. ... Baylor enters fourth in the country in 3-point FG% (39.7) and fifth in offensive efficiency (122.9), while ranking second in the Big 12 in points per game (81.6). ... The Bears have eclipsed the 20-win mark for the sixth straight season and the 15th in the last 17 seasons, after having three 20-win seasons in the 97 seasons prior to Scott Drew’s arrival. BU and KU are the only two power-conference schools with 20+ wins in each of the last six seasons. ...

Baylor is a nation’s-best 31-15 against ranked teams over the last five seasons. ... Baylor is 12-5 in its last 17 games vs. AP top-10 teams. ... Baylor’s 314 wins since 2011-12 are second-most in the Big 12 behind only Kansas (353). ... The Bears and Jayhawks have split the season series in four-straight and five of the last six seasons ... Baylor is 3-2 since losing to KU on Feb. 10 at Allen Fieldhouse. …

The Bears are the only team in the conference with six active players averaging double-digit points. … A game after tying a season high in turnovers (21) against Kansas, BU has combined for 28 over the last three games. … Senior Jalen Bridges on Jan. 31 against UCF scored his 1,000th career point. … BU has had four overtime games (win over Oklahoma State, loss to Kansas State, loss to TCU, loss to Houston).