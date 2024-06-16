Kansas home explosion sends one person to the hospital; cause under investigation

One person was hospitalized after a home explosion in southwest Kansas Saturday, fire officials said.

The Garden City Fire Department responded at 7:11 p.m. to a call of an explosion at 802 West Fair St. in Garden City, the department said in a social media post.

Upon arriving firefighters found a home with significant damage and debris littered around the area. One person was treated at the scene and taken to St. Catherine Hospital.

The explosion happened in front of Gertrude Walker Elementary School. Garden City Public Schools said the school’s building sustained minor damage from the blast.

“There will be no summer school at the school on Monday,” the district said. “Our thoughts go out to all involved in the emergency response.”

The victim’s condition is unknown and it is unclear if the person lived in the home. The Kansas State Fire Marshal’s Office was called to investigate the cause of the explosion.

Utility companies arrived to cut the the gas, repair a downed power line and remove debris.