Kansas Highway Patrol fines driver for going over 100 mph

ELLIS COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) — The Kansas Highway Patrol has fined a driver for going over 100 mph.

According to the ticket posted to Facebook by Trooper Tod KHP Hays, Kansas, the driver was going 102 mph in a 60 mph speed zone.

The area the driver was in was a construction zone in Ellis County.

“Driving 102 mph through them greatly increases the risk of a crash…not to mention a very hefty fine since we have to double it!” said Trooper Tod.

The driver was fined $750 for exceeding maximum speed limits and a $108 docket fee, totaling $858.

