Kansas governor appoints new executive director for Hispanic and Latino commission

Gov. Laura Kelly's office announced the commission appointment on Tuesday, May 21, 2024. (Sherman Smith/Kansas Reflector)

TOPEKA —Gov. Laura Kelly chose Topeka’s former housing navigator to serve as executive director of the Kansas Hispanic and Latino American Affairs Commission.

Irma Faudoa holds a bachelor’s in political science and a master’s in public administration from the University of Kansas. Before her appointment, Faudoa worked as Topeka’s homeless initiative team lead and housing navigator, developing strategies to address homelessness and help families access housing resources.

“I have no doubt that Irma Faudoa is the right person to lead KHLAAC toward continued success,” Kelly said in a Tuesday announcement of the appointment. “She has a proven track record in community engagement and legislative affairs, which will benefit Kansas’ Hispanic and Latino communities.”

First created in 1974 under former governor Robert Docking, the seven-member commission’s goal is to serve Hispanic and Latino Kansans, addressing and assisting efforts between state departments, public and private organizations and state agencies in areas such as education, health and business.

“I am deeply honored to have the privilege of serving the Hispanic and Latino Communities across Kansas,” Faudoa said. “Through strategic collaboration with local advocates and elected officials, we can ensure that the voices of the people in these communities are heard and represented in the decision-making processes.”

