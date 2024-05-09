Kansas gov. signs ‘Good Samaritan Law’

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Kansas Governor Laura Kelly is signing multiple bills into law Thursday, including the ‘Good Samaritan Law.’

Kelly is giving her approval for six bills which are set to become new laws in the Sunflower State on May 9. The bills signed into law Thursday include topics related to education, fentanyl and cybersecurity.

Substitute for Senate Bill 419

This bill provides immunity from prosecution for certain drug crimes when people seek or provide medical assistance related to the use of a controlled substance, according to the Kansas Legislature. The bill is also known as the ‘Good Samaritan Law.’

“It’s critical that all Kansans are empowered to seek or deliver medical assistance during an emergency,” Kelly said. “This bill is a lifeline for families and Kansans who are battling substance use disorders. It will save lives and provide the opportunity for recovery.”

Senate Bill 414

Increases penalties for people involved in the manufacturing and distribution of fentanyl, according to the Office of the Governor. It also applies a special sentencing rule to the crime of unlawful distribution of fentanyl-related controlled substances and increases penalties for aggravated endangerment of a child related to fentanyl.

House Substitute for Senate Bill 318

Creates an interference of an intent to distribute a controlled substance based on the quantity of the substance possessed instead of a rebuttable presumption, according to language in the bill.

Senate Bill 27

Reconciles statutes that were amended more than once during the current and prior legislative sessions, according to the Office of the Governor. This bill also allows for the creation of an updated version of the impacted statutes with all amendments.

House Substitute for Senate Bill 291

Sets the ball rolling for consolidating and modernizing the state’s information technology and cybersecurity systems, according to the Officer of the Governor.

Senate Bill 339

Prohibits the state Department of Education from distributing or expending state foundation aid moneys in FY 2025 to a school district that has no students enrolled in and attending school in such school district for the 2024-2025 school year, according to the Kansas Legislature.

