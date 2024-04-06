Kansas Gov. issues disaster declaration ahead of wildfire danger

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Kansas Governor Laura Kelly has issued a verbal state of disaster emergency declaration due to increased fire weather conditions this weekend.

The governor’s office said the declaration will allow resources to be used to provide state assistance. Forecasts indicate an extended burn period with extreme fire dander over Saturday through Sunday for southwest and south-central Kansas.

“Saturdays weather conditions are quickly deteriorating beyond what was forecasted,” Bill Waln, Fire Management Office, Kansas Forest Service, said in a news release. “Very strong winds and dry conditions will increase potential for extreme fire behavior. It will be imperative prescribed burns implemented the last 72 hours are diligently checked to make sure they don’t lose containment. Do not assume all your containment lines are secure if you have not personally checked them. Help prevent unwanted fires.”

The Kansas Division of Emergency Management will staff the State Emergency Operations Center will be monitoring the situation and will assist counties and local responders if requested.

