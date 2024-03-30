Kansas fire departments collaborate for live burn training

GIRARD, Kan. — Representatives from several Kansas fire departments joined forces, this morning, to keep their rescue skills sharp.

Firefighters from seven local fire departments participated in a live burn training simulator.

Departments represented included Girard, Arma, Frontenac, Columbus, Baxter Springs, Baker, and Crawford County District 1.

The training is hosted by the Kansas Fire and Rescue Training Institute from the University of Kansas.

Participation is free of charge for the departments – and the training is funded through the state.

Three different scenarios were conducted for trainees – including a stove fire, a bedroom fire, and basement fire -all designed to simulate high temperatures that firefighters will face in real fires.

“One of the biggest skills that they work on is teamwork. Firefighting is definitely a team effort, and so we put all the skills, all the classroom work that they’ve done, put it all together with live fire. So, they had to be in full protective gear, including the SCBA or the breathing apparatus. And they work as a team to stretch the hose line to the inside, find the fire, put the fire out, and then safely exit the building,” said James Zeeb, Kansas Fire & Rescue Training Institute assistant director

“I think for you to be a firefighter and to be on a fire department, you should be well trained, know all the regulations, know all the rules. So, all in all, it’s just a very important thing for you, for your fire department, for your community,” said Randy Sandberg, Arma District 2 Fire Department senior firefighter.

The Kansas Fire and Rescue Training Institute hosts 15 live burn events all across Kansas – each year.

