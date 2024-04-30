Kansas enacts increased penalties for killing, injuring police animals after Kelly veto

A person who kills, severely injures, or disables a police animal such as a horse or a dog in Kansas will now face a lengthier sentence, increased fines, and other penalties.

Kansas lawmakers voted Monday to override Gov. Laura Kelly’s veto of the policy. Kelly, a Democrat, said the law would require punishments “out of line with more severe crimes,” but agreed with the bill’s intention.

The House enjoyed bipartisan support and overwhelmingly passed the legislation 105-20, while the Senate passed the law 29-10.

The law – a response to last year’s beating and strangulation of an 8-year-old Wichita police dog – imposes the minimum three-month sentence in addition to a fine of at least $10,000in addition to paying for the animal’s veterinary treatment, funeral, burial, and replacement.

A psychological evaluation and the completion of an anger management program would also be required during an offender’s probation.

Proponents said the increased penalties are necessary to protect police animals who are often put in extremely dangerous scenarios.

The law sends a strong message of support for law enforcement officers and their K-9 partners, said Rep. Stephen Owens, a Hesston Republican who sponsored the bill.

“It’s incredibly important to stand with our law enforcement men and women and their partners – police animals – to ensure harsh punishments that are deserved when convicted of these crimes,” he said.

But opponents say the law’s punitive measures go too far, putting the injuring or killing of a police animal on par with other severe crimes like kidnapping, large-scale theft, and arson.

Sen. Ethan Corson, a Prairie Village Democrat, said he supported the law’s intentions but urged legislators to bring the bill back next year with less severe penalties.

“We just need to pull back some of these penalties because I don’t think it reflects our values as a state,” Sen. Ethan Corson, a Prairie Village Democrat, said.

Opponents also referenced historical K-9 attacks on Blacks dating back to the Civil Rights era. They worried the law would punish people whose natural instinct would be to defend themselves against attacks from “wild animals” like police dogs.

Rep. Ford Carr, a Wichita Democrat, said both K-9s and law enforcement officers can act unpredictably. Even his dog, which he said is part of his family, is still an unpredictable, wild animal, he said.

“You can’t reason with a dog. You can’t even guarantee it’ll go after the right person,” Carr said.

“We should trust the police, but oftentimes we can’t. And that’s an issue,” he continued.

But Rep. Timothy Johnson, a Basehor Republican who was a police officer for over three decades, recalled his K-9 partner as an obedient and controlled animal whom he developed an emotional attachment with.

“They become your family,” he said.