Kansas should get its ducks in a row then make a play for the Chiefs — if plan makes sense

If you don’t live in the Midwest, you may not understand the intricacies of Kansas City.

In our view, while it’s technically two cities divided by the Kansas River, it’s really one big community spanning two states. You might feel differently depending on which side of the state line you live on, but that’s a discussion for another day.

Regardless of that stance, we know that both sides are part of Chiefs Kingdom and ultimately want what is best for the community and the team.

It’s common knowledge that the Chiefs would like to renovate their home in Arrowhead Stadium. That effort was shot down by Jackson County, Missouri, taxpayers in in April.

A general overall aerial view shows Kauffman Stadium in the foreground and Arrowhead Stadium at the Truman Sports Complex.

In doing so, they’ve left a small — but possible — opening for leaders in Kansas to potentially lure the Chiefs over the river to the Kansas side.

The Topeka Capital-Journal’s Jack Harvel reports some lawmakers said there's a chance the topic will come up during the June 18 special session, and Republican leadership have confirmed in a joint statement to media they're pursuing the Chiefs.

"The potential to establish a home for the Chiefs family here on the Kansas side of the state line is an opportunity that deserves a thorough conversation. We have reached out to the Chiefs organization and asked them to weigh in on the possibility of using Kansas' unique STAR Bond funding tool and explore what that collaboration could hold," Senate President Ty Masterson, R-Andover, and House Speaker Dan Hawkins, R-Wichita, said in a joint statement.

We would love to see the Chiefs find a home in Kansas. So many people who don’t pay close enough attention probably already assume the Chiefs are in Kansas. Even former President Trump was famously confused by the notion of the Chiefs in Missouri.

And now, the Kansas City Royals are showing interest in hearing proposals from the state of Kansas.

Here’s the sticking point: Does this make sense for Kansas?

The STAR Bonds plan is intriguing, and we’d like to know a little more. Legislators should look at any potential cost to taxpayers and ensure that it is a wise use of the financing tool.

We think it would be a good use of the special session — after lawmakers and Gov. Laura Kelly find a compromise on a package of tax cuts for Kansans.

If the move would prove to be a long-term revenue-enhancing benefit to Kansas, go for it. We do ask that due diligence be done first.

We probably only have one shot at this and — to some degree — it seems like a Hail Mary at best. So let’s get it right for Kansas and Chiefs Kingdom.

Don’t fumble the opportunity.

This article originally appeared on Topeka Capital-Journal: Kansas should make a play for the Chiefs if financial cost is sound