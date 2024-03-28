Kansas director discusses making films in the Sunflower State at Smoky Hill Museum

A Kansas filmmaker who often uses the prairies of the Sunflower State as the backdrop and main character of his films will be the speaker at the next First Thursday Presentation in Salina.

Ken Spurgeon, who is also a professor of history at Friends University, will present "Behind the Scenes: A Journey Into Film Making" from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. on April 4 at the Smoky Hill Museum, 211 W. Iron Ave.

Spurgeon, who has eight directing and nine writing credits to his name according to his IMDb page, including "Home on the Range," "Valhalla" and his most recent project, "Sod and Stubble," has a film company, Fall River Productions, which focuses on historically themed projects.

Kansan Ken Spurgeon will discuss the challenges and rewards of filmmaking in Kansas at the First Thursday Presentation April 4 at the Smoky Hill Museum.

"If you're telling historical stories, what better place to use than the place where those stories happen?" said Nona Miller, education coordinator at the museum about why Spurgeon was selected to speak. "I thought the stories he's telling were compelling."

Spurgeon will discuss the challenges and rewards of filmmaking in Kansas, sharing behind-the-scenes accounts of working with local and national actors.

"I thought it would interesting to have a producer, director and writer come in who could talk to us about trying to stay as close to the story as possible, while also being creative," Miller said.

In addition to speaking about his own experiences making films, Miller said Spurgeon can offer inspiration to others who may want to follow a similar path.

"There are people interested in telling these stories," Miller said. "What insights might he be able to offer them, coming from his vantage point, his experience and his knowledge base, with everything he works with?"

Miller said it is important to have people like locals like Spurgeon to tell the stories of this state.

"He has been on Kansas soil, has been Kansas dirt, felt our storms, been there in our summers, so he has a connection to us that someone coming in (might not have)," Miller said. "Kansas’ history is made up of compelling people and stories, and I’m thrilled Ken Spurgeon is using his talent, historical dedication and skill to tell those stories."

While local storytellers are important, Miller said she doesn't want to keep others from telling our stories too.

"I don't want it be exclusive (to native Kansans)," Miller said. "People who want to come in and experience all of those things, boy, I wish they would (come). It would be awesome."

Attend the First Thursday Presentation in person or online

"Behind the Scenes: A Journey Into Film Making" will be from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. on April 4 at the Smoky Hill Museum. This presentation is open to the public, who can attend in person, or from home via Zoom.

For more information, or to register for this event, visit the museum's website, www.smokyhillmuseum.org.

