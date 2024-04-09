Kansas deputy shoots, kills woman who lunged at officer with knife, scissors, KBI says

A 54-year-old woman was shot and killed Tuesday by Kansas authorities after they say she lunged toward an officer with a knife and scissors.

Cheryl R. Gaines of Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, died at the scene of the shooting, Kansas Bureau of Investigation spokesperson Melissa Underwood said.

At around 7:15 a.m., the KBI was asked to investigate a shooting that involved a deputy from the Harper County Sheriff’s Office along U.S. Highway 160 in Harper County, a KBI news release said.

At around 6:55 a.m., a 911 call came in to report a 2006 Toyota Prius stopped in the middle of U.S. 160 about a mile west of Attica.

A deputy from Harper County responded to the call. As he neared the Prius to help, he noticed Gaines inside the vehicle holding a knife and scissors in each hand, Underwood said.

An officer from the Attica Police Department arrived. The deputy and the officer both called from backup and gave Gaines numerous commands to drop her weapons and exit the car.

Gaines eventually exited the car but did not drop the the knife and scissors. She then charged and lunged toward the the deputy and officer with the weapons, the KBI said.

“As they were quickly retreating, the officer tripped and fell. Gaines caught up to the officer on the ground, while still armed with the knife and scissors,” the release read.

The Harper County deputy fired three shots at Gaines, striking her. She died at the scene from her injuries, Underwood said.

The investigation into the shooting ongoing and findings will be presented to the Harper County Attorney for review.