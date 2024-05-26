Which Kansas counties have the most female veterans? See maps about this growing group

While women have always been a part of military operations, the military has not always allowed them to serve in all positions and they haven’t always gotten recognition for their service. As opportunities for women in the US military have increased, the population of female veterans in the US has also grown.

Since 2010, the population of female veterans in the United States has increased by 81,000. With the total number of veterans and the number of male veterans decreasing every year, women are making up a larger proportion of the veteran population.

Where do female veterans live? The map shows the number of female veterans per 1,000 women in each state in the US. Alaska and and Virginia boast the highest proportion of female veterans. Alaska has nearly 29 female veterans per 1,000 women in the state.

Kansas ranks No. 28 in the country for the number of female veterans, with about 13 veterans for every 1,000 women in the state.

This map shows the number of female veterans per 1,000 women in each county in Kansas.

The top-ranked counties are Geary County, home to Junction City and part of Fort Riley, and Leavenworth County, which includes Fort Leavenworth.