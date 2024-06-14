Kansas Corporation Commission host hearing about potential gas bill increases

TOPEKA (KSNT) – On Thursday, June 13 the Kansas Corporation Commission (KCC) hosted a public hearing to address the Kansas Gas Service (KGS) proposed rate increase.

The Kansas Gas Service is requesting a net rate increase in base rates of $58.1 million. This increase would affect the portions of a customer’s bill that relate to the deliver of natural gas by KGS, including the fixed monthly service charge and delivery charge.

KGS wants to establish two different rates based off of how much natural gas you use. It found that the average natural gas use is 73 Mcf, or one thousand cubic feet, per year. This proposal will increase bills by approximately $6.71 for customers who use less than 73 Mcf and by $9.48 for customers who use more than 73 Mcf.

The KCC would have to sign off on the new rates. The hearing was an opportunity for the public to ask questions to the KGS and make comments to the KCC.

KSNT 27 News spoke to a Topekan who attended the meeting and got his thoughts about the proposal.

“I think the increase is excessive,” Topeka resident David Frampton said. “So I’m still struggling to see why or how they are going to justify their increase.”

This was the first of two public hearing’s. The next one is scheduled for 6 p.m. on June, 17 in Wichita. A commission order on the application is due Oct. 25, 2024.

