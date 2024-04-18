Kansas Congressman Jake LaTurner won’t seek reelection, creating race for open seat

U.S. Rep. Jake LaTurner, a Republican who represents Kansas’ 2nd District, announced Thursday he won’t seek reelection.

LaTurner, 36, was first elected to the House in 2020. In a statement, LaTurner said it was time to “pursue other opportunities and have the benefit of spending more time with my family.”

“It has become fashionable for some to fear for the future of this country and act as though the problems we face and the divisions that exist are insurmountable, but that is just not true. Undoubtedly, the current dysfunction on Capitol Hill is distressing, but it almost always has been; we just didn’t see most of it,” LaTurner said, adding that he remains optimistic about the future of the country.

This a developing story and will be updated.