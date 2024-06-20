Kansas City woman wounded in Monday morning shooting dies, police say

A Kansas City woman died Thursday from injuries sustained in an overnight shooting early Monday, according to police.

The Kansas City Police Department received reports of a shooting around 12:48 a.m. Monday, according to Officer Alayna Gonzalez, a KCPD spokesperson.

Officers responded to 3200 E Linwood Blvd., just outside of Central High School, according to Gonzalez. They found a woman, identified Thursday as 29-year-old Taylor Thomas, in the yard of a nearby building with gunshot wounds.

Thomas was transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries, according to Gonzalez.

KCPD was notified Thursday morning that Thomas had died.

KCPD detectives have made progress in identifying a person of interest in the fatal shooting, according to Gonzalez.

Thomas was shot just two days after her 29th birthday. Her death was the 71st homicide reported in Kansas City this year, according to data collected by the Star.

At the same time last year, 71 homicides had also been reported in the city, according to Star data.