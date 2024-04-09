Kansas City teen dies from injuries after weekend shooting in Raytown neighborhood

An 18-year-old teen has died from injuries suffered in a shooting over the weekend in Raytown, police said in a news release.

The victim was identified as Raymond Rucker of Kansas City, the Raytown Police Department said.

Officers responded to reports of shots being fired at about 5:10 p.m. Sunday in the 9000 block of East 85th Place, near Lane Avenue and East 87th Street.

About an hour later, officers were advised that someone had driven a shooting victim to a hospital. Police determined that the victim, identified as Rucker, had been shot in the street on 85th Place. Rucker later died from his injuries.

No one was in custody. Police did not release any further details of the homicide, including any suspect information or circumstances that led up to the shooting.

The killing is Raytown’s first homicide of the year, according to data tracked by The Star. In 2023, the city had six homicides, according to data collected by The Star that year.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477).