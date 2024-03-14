The Kansas City Star’s newsroom is evolving. Here’s how — and what’s in our future

The last time I wrote to you all was at the start of 2024, when I made it clear that my main reason for wanting to come to The Star last year was its talented and dedicated journalists.

Having the right team makes a difference. And in this case, our team is your team, because the reporters, visual journalists and editors focus daily on the topics and stories that matter the most to you and our community.

Whether delivering in-depth coverage of the Kansas City Chiefs winning their second Super Bowl in a row, pivoting to capture the shooting that violently interrupted the celebration, or asking the tough accountability questions in the aftermath, The Star team never hesitates to serve our readers from the front lines.

We’re always looking for ways to strengthen our newsroom — and as a result, our efforts — even more. And over the past several weeks, we’ve done that again.

The Kansas City Star politics and investigations editor Glenn Rice.

▪ Glenn Rice, who grew up in Kansas City and is a 35-year Star veteran, has been promoted from investigative reporter to the role of politics and investigations editor. As a reporter, he was part of several impactful accountability and investigative stories, including a series on racism in the Kansas City Fire Department and one on the devastating consequences of police chases in the KC area.

▪ Allison Dikanovic is now local government accountability editor, which includes leading the Reality Check initiative. She had been assistant enterprise and accountability editor and, before that, service journalism editor.

▪ Bill Lukitsch is our new Wyandotte County reporter, covering local government and other influential institutions with a focus on accountability. He had been a breaking news reporter.

▪ Sidney Steele joins The Star as an engagement producer. She will represent The Star at in-person events and help us grow our local engagement efforts with communities throughout the KC area.

▪ Kendrick Calfee, Noelle Alviz-Gransee and Nathan Pilling are our new breaking news reporters. Kendrick had been a reporter at the Salina Journal. Noelle, who is from Kansas City and a former Star intern, had been a reporter at the Des Moines Register. And Nathan had been a reporter at the Kitsap Sun in Washington state.

Now, we’re looking to hire a new service journalism editor, an additional breaking news reporter, a reporter to cover development throughout the metro, and a reporter assigned to the Northland.

We are fully committed to telling the stories of all of Kansas City.

That means holding officials and institutions accountable and providing stories quickly when you have questions about their actions and statements. So look for even more Reality Checks.

That means telling diverse stories. Stay tuned for a new Voices of Kansas City series.

We’re here to inform you when news breaks and when there are developments on top, ongoing local issues. And we’re also here to entertain you with our sports, dining and cultural coverage.

Our journalists will be looking for stories on local history and shared nostalgia as part of a new initiative called Uniquely KC,and visual behind-the-scenes stories for an initiative called Inside Look.

Of course, we can do more — and will. We’re grateful for the opportunity to continue to serve you.

As for our Star team, I believe we have the right one to make a difference.